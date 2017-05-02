UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid 3-0 Atletico Madrid, Breaking Down the Opta Numbers

  • Real Madrid 3-0 Atletico Madrid
    1/7 Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick saw him become the first player to reach 50 goals in the Champions League knockout stages (52).
    2/7 Ronaldo has now netted 13 semi-final goals in the European Cup/Champions League (10 for Real Madrid, 3 for Manchester United); the most by any player.
    3/7 Ronaldo’s hat-trick took him to 21 goals in all competitions against Atlético Madrid; only against Sevilla (23) has he scored more as a Real Madrid player.
    4/7 None of the previous five teams to lose a Champions League semi-final first leg by three or more goals have progressed from the tie.
    5/7 Atlético Madrid suffered their joint-worst Champions League defeat under Diego Simeone (also against Real Madrid in the 2013/14 final – 1-4).
    6/7 Real Madrid kept their first clean sheet in the Champions League since last year’s semi-final against Manchester City (in both legs), ending a run of 11 successive games without one.
    7/7 Ronaldo has equaled Lionel Messi’s total of seven Champions League hat-tricks (scoring three or more goals).
