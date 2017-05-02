Real Madrid 3-0 Atletico Madrid, Breaking Down the Opta Numbers

1 /7 Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick saw him become the first player to reach 50 goals in the Champions League knockout stages (52).

2 /7 Ronaldo has now netted 13 semi-final goals in the European Cup/Champions League (10 for Real Madrid, 3 for Manchester United); the most by any player.

3 /7 Ronaldo’s hat-trick took him to 21 goals in all competitions against Atlético Madrid; only against Sevilla (23) has he scored more as a Real Madrid player.

4 /7 None of the previous five teams to lose a Champions League semi-final first leg by three or more goals have progressed from the tie.

5 /7 Atlético Madrid suffered their joint-worst Champions League defeat under Diego Simeone (also against Real Madrid in the 2013/14 final – 1-4).

6 /7 Real Madrid kept their first clean sheet in the Champions League since last year’s semi-final against Manchester City (in both legs), ending a run of 11 successive games without one.