Preview in Numbers - The Vicente Calderon's Last Madrid Derby

1 /9 Atletico only had one shot on target in the first leg, their lowest tally in a Champions League game under Simeone.

2 /9 This is the fourth season in succession that these city rivals have faced off in the Champions League knockout phase, with Atletico yet to claim victory during that run (D2 L3).

3 /9 Zidane's side have scored at least two goals in each of their 11 Champions League games this season. The first leg was also the only time they have kept a clean sheet in this season's competition.

4 /9 Atletico are the lowest scoring team in this season's Champions League among the four semi-finalists (13 goals in 11 games).

5 /9 Real Madrid have won their last five Champions League games, their longest ever run of victories in the knockout stages of the competition. A sixth win in a row would establish a new record for the latter stages of the Champions League.

6 /9 Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 103 goals in the Champions League, three more than Atletico. He has netted 0.79 goals per match in the knockout stages (52 in 66 games), a better rate than in the group stages (0.71).

7 /9 The Portugal international has scored eight of Madrid's last nine goals in the Champions League – the other coming from Marco Asensio.

8 /9 Atletico have won 17 of their 22 Champions League home games under Simeone (D4 L1), their only defeat coming against Benfica in September 2015 (1-2).