Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona vs. Juventus in Numbers

1 /10 Juventus have conceded fewer goals in the Champions League this season than any of the other seven sides still left in the competition (2 in 9 games). Both of those goals came from set-pieces.

2 /10 Neymar has scored four goals and delivered five assists in his three Champions League games at Camp Nou this season.

3 /10 Barcelona have reached the quarter-finals for the 10th consecutive season, the longest run in the history of the Champions League. However, they have been knocked out at that stage in two of the last three seasons.

4 /10 Juventus are also the only team to have won all four of their Champions League away games this season (10 goals scored, 1 conceded), their best ever run of victories on the road in the competition.

5 /10 Barcelona have scored at least three goals in seven of their last eight Champions League games at Camp Nou.

6 /10 Borussia Dortmund have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the third time in the last five seasons.

7 /10 18 year-old Kylian Mbappé is the top scorer in this season’s Champions League knockout stages with four goals in three games.

8 /10 Only Barcelona and Bayern Munich (4) have been awarded more penalties than Monaco (3) in this season’s Champions League. However, none of them have found the back of the net.

9 /10 Monaco can reach the semis of the Champions League for the fourth time after 1993/94, 1997/98 and 2003/04. No other French team has made the last four more than once.