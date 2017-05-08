Juventus vs. Monaco Champions League Second Leg in Opta Numbers

1 /8 Dani Alves has scored more goals (9) and delivered more assists (25) than any other full-back in the Champions League since his debut in 2007-08. He delivered two assists for Higuain in the first leg.

2 /8 Monaco have only won two of their 11 away games in the Champions League knockout stages (D2 L7), and have also never kept a clean sheet in those 11 outings.

3 /8 No team has ever overturned a 2-0 first-leg home defeat in the Champions League knockout stages in 14 previous attempts.

4 /8 Juve have not conceded a goal for 621 minutes, the current longest run in the competition. Six consecutive clean sheets constitute their best run in the competition. Sevilla's Nico Pareja was the last player to find the net in Turin, back in November.

5 /8 This is the second time these sides have met in a Champions League semi-final; Juventus securing their passage to the final with a 6-4 aggregate victory 19 years ago before losing to Real Madrid in the final (1997/98).

6 /8 Radamel Falcao and Mbappe have scored 10 of Monaco's last 16 Champions League goals. In the first leg, Mbappe failed to find the net for the first time after having started a game in the competition.

7 /8 Monaco have conceded 18 goals in the Champions League this season – including 10 in their last three away games – more than any other team among the remaining semi-finalists.