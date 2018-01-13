Arda Turan Joins Istanbul Basaksehir On Loan

Barcelona have confirmed that Arda Turan has joined Istanbul Basaksehir on a loan deal through to the end of the 2019-20 season.

This week, the Turkish Super Lig leaders stated that a move for Arda was close to being finalised.

Time to say goodbye. pic.twitter.com/JEuiz97uO3 — Arda Turan (@ArdaTuran) January 13, 2018

And Barca announced that the 30-year-old will make the move on loan for the remainder of his contract.

LaLiga's leaders also stated that they retain the right to sell Arda during this period, with Basaksehir holding an option to buy – although a price was not confirmed for this clause.

Arda opted to join Barca from LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid in July 2015, but a transfer ban imposed on the club meant he did not debut until the following January.

During his time at Camp Nou, Arda won medals in LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana, but failed to hit the same high standards he produced at Atleti.

Barca's club-record purchase of Philippe Coutinho further diminished his chances of regular first-team football and Arda opted for a return to Turkey, having previously won the domestic title in his home country during his time at Galatasaray.