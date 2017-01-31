Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Suggest Borrussia Dortmund Exit Could Be Imminent

OMNISPORT

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang believes he will have to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season to reach another level, but played down talk of a move to Real Madrid.

The Dortmund talisman has scored 100 goals since joining from Saint-Etienne in 2013, but has regularly spoken of his ambition to join Madrid and fulfil a promise to his late grandfather.

Aubameyang has also been linked with Manchester City, and feels a move away from Signal Iduna Park in the next transfer window may be in his best interests.

"I am thinking about a departure next summer," Aubameyang told RMC. "I feel very good here [at Dortmund] because the supporters are great.

Most goals scored in the #Bundesliga this season:



P. Aubameyang (16)

A. Modeste (14)

R. Lewandowski (14)

T. Werner (11)



Prolific bunch. pic.twitter.com/mW5oDiTGeF — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 29, 2017

"It is still a big club. But I ask myself, if I want to reach a new level, should I not leave? I have no response, it takes a little time.

"If I want to reach another level, inevitably, I must leave this summer. Is it worth it or not? We have to see what the proposals are.

"If I do not move, it means I will finish my career here. I'll take time to think."

On the potential of a move to Madrid, he added: "We're dropping Madrid, there was too much noise around it. And there is not only Real in life, even if it's still a dream."

As well as City, Aubameyang has also reportedly attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain and the Chinese Super League.

"Many people would like to see me in England," he said. "It is not the championship that attracts me the most. But it could allow me to take a step. I love the Spanish championship. LaLiga attracts me a lot.

"The French championship is in full progression, it is really nice to see. I know the championship well. This is my first language, it can attract. It might not be my first option but [a return] is not inconceivable."

Brushing off talk of a big-money switch to the CSL, Aubameyang explained: "It is not a goal to go there. Especially now, I totally exclude that for now."