Galatasaray seal Fernando signing from Manchester City

Galatasaray have completed the signing of midfielder Fernando from Manchester City.

The Turkish side confirmed the move had been finalised on Friday, a deal that will cost them a transfer fee of €5.25million, which could rise by a further €900,000 in bonuses.

OFFICIAL: #Galatasaray completes the signing of @Fernando_Reges, who is arriving from @ManCity, on a three year deal. Welcome to #CimBom! 💛❤ — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) August 4, 2017

Gala also revealed Fernando has signed a three-year deal and will earn an annual salary of €3.3m.

The 30-year-old spent three seasons with City, who he joined from Porto in 2014, but only started five Premier League matches in 2016-17, Pep Guardiola's first campaign in charge.