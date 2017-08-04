Transfer Tracker
Galatasaray Seal Fernando Signing from Manchester City

Galatasaray have completed the signing of midfielder Fernando from Manchester City.

The Turkish side confirmed the move had been finalised on Friday, a deal that will cost them a transfer fee of €5.25million, which could rise by a further €900,000 in bonuses.

Gala also revealed Fernando has signed a three-year deal and will earn an annual salary of €3.3m.

The 30-year-old spent three seasons with City, who he joined from Porto in 2014, but only started five Premier League matches in 2016-17, Pep Guardiola's first campaign in charge.

