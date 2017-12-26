OMNISPORT

Turkish Super Lig champions Besiktas are finalising the signing of Croatia international Domagoj Vida.

The defender's contract at Dynamo Kyiv had been set to expire on Sunday and he will swap the Ukrainian Premier League side for one of Istanbul's powerhouse teams.

Besiktas are yet to release details of the transfer or Vida's length of contract, but did inform Turkey's Capital Markets Board that they were discussing personal terms with the player.

The 28-year-old came through the ranks with Osijek and spent a brief spell at Bayer Leverkusen from 2010, before playing for Dynamo Zagreb between 2011 and 2013.

He has been a regular at Dynamo Kyiv during the last four years and has also earned 51 caps for Croatia.

Able to play at right-back but more accustomed to operating as a centre-back, Vida featured in a social media welcome video with Besiktas forward Cenk Tosun and was also pictured wearing the team's shirt alongside club officials on Tuesday.

In a caption accompanying the picture on his Twitter account, Vida wrote: "My next destination is @Besiktas."

Vida had been linked with a move to Premier League club Everton.