OMNISPORT

Schalke have completed the signing of Marko Pjaca from Juventus on loan until the end of the season.

I would like to thank all the Juve fans for their great support since I arrived and especially during this hard period when I was injured. That is something I will never forget and will always carry in my heart.#ForzaJuve #finoallafine ⚪️ ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/lQF3eUvF4y — Marko Pjaca (@marko_pjaca20) January 4, 2018

The Croatia international has joined the Bundesliga outfit for an initial outlay of $1.2 million, with a further $510,000 in bonuses.

Unwilling to lose the winger outright, Juventus have not included an option to buy in the deal.

National team-mate Ivan Rakitic, who played for the Bundesliga team from 2007 to 2011 before moving to Sevilla, expects the 22-year-old to thrive at Veltins-Arena.

He told 24 sata: "Pjaca made a good choice, Schalke is among the three to four best German clubs and by [the] club's organization, [a] top European club.

"[The] fans are fantastic, Marko will play at one of nicest stadiums in the world. I believe he will be thrilled.

"I know fans and the club [will] have big expectations from him, [but] Schalke has [a] great young coach [in Domenico] Tedesco and play very good this season."