BREAKING NEWS: Marko Pjaca Joins Schalke on Loan From Juventus

With the World Cup fast approaching, Croatia winger Marko Pjaca will see out the rest of the season with Bundesliga outfit Schalke.

Schalke have completed the signing of Marko Pjaca from Juventus on loan until the end of the season.

The Croatia international has joined the Bundesliga outfit for an initial outlay of $1.2 million, with a further $510,000 in bonuses.

Unwilling to lose the winger outright, Juventus have not included an option to buy in the deal.

National team-mate Ivan Rakitic, who played for the Bundesliga team from 2007 to 2011 before moving to Sevilla, expects the 22-year-old to thrive at Veltins-Arena. 

He told 24 sata: "Pjaca made a good choice, Schalke is among the three to four best German clubs and by [the] club's organization, [a] top European club.

"[The] fans are fantastic, Marko will play at one of nicest stadiums in the world. I believe he will be thrilled.

"I know fans and the club [will] have big expectations from him, [but] Schalke has [a] great young coach [in Domenico] Tedesco and play very good this season."

