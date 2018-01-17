OMNISPORT

Everton have completed the signing of Theo Walcott from Arsenal in a deal reportedly worth £20million.

The England international was also linked with West Ham and former club Southampton, but will instead attempt to revitalise his career at Everton, signing a three-and-a-half-year deal at Goodison Park after falling out of favour at Arsenal.

Walcott has made almost 400 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 108 goals, but his first-team opportunities shrivelled up this term and he has played just 47 minutes in six Premier League substitute appearances.



He becomes Everton's second signing of the January transfer window, after the Toffees signed striker Cenk Tosun from Besiktas.