Barcelona full-back Aleix Vidal would welcome an approach from Roma, according to his agent.

Vidal completed the scoring in Barca's dominant 3-0 win over Real Madrid last weekend but the left-back has only started three LaLiga games under Ernesto Valverde this season.

The 28-year-old is reported to be on Roma's radar and his representative Ruggero Lacerenza would welcome a reunion with former Sevilla director of football Monchi at the Stadio Olimpico.

"It is true, there is interest from Roma," Lacerenza told Tele Radio Stereo.

"Aleix is ​​a very high level player and it would be good to meet with Monchi, since they worked well together in Seville and had a good personal relationship."

Vidal has also been linked to Atletico Madrid and Lacerenza added: "Aleix is ​​happy to play in Spain, but that does not mean he would not like to try other leagues or other clubs.

"The important thing is that the two clubs agree on the terms, but for us a loan agreement is a possible solution."