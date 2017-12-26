Español
Top 10 Players Whose Contracts Are Set to Expire in 2018

  • Marouane Fellaini
    1/10 Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United): The afro-haired Belgian's current deal with the Red Devils expires in June 2018, and by all accounts he is set to depart the club in search of more playing time.
  • Juanfran Torres
    2/10 Juanfran Torres (Atletico Madrid): The veteran Rojiblanco right-back will be free to walk in July 2018 unless he puts pen to paper on another deal with Diego Simeone's men.
  • Mario Balotelli
    3/10 Mario Balotelli (OGC Nice): Balotelli was thrown a lifeline when Lucian Favre gave him a chance at Nice, but with Milo Raiola as his agent, and a contract running out on June 30th 2018, it wouldn't be too much of a surprise to see the misfit Italian leave.
  • Joao Moutinho
    4/10 Joao Moutinho (Monaco): Leonardo Jardim will be eager to keep hold of the Portuguese midfielder for the 2018/19 season. As things stand, the 31-year-old will be a free agent on July 1st 2018.
  • Mesut Ozil
    5/10 Mesut Ozil (Arsenal): Despite the fact he will be free to roam come the summer, Arsenal say they will not listen to offers for the hyper-composed German during the January window.
  • Kwadwo Asamoah
    6/10 Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus): Playing opportunities with the Serie A champions have been hard to come by, so an imminent departure could be on the cards for the Ghanian, whose contract expires on June 30th 2018.
  • Santi Cazorla
    7/10 Santi Cazorla (Arsenal): Joining the list of soon-to-be out-of-contract Gunners, the diminutive Spaniard could leave the North London club at the end of the current season (or before).
  • Alexis Sanchez
    8/10 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal): The wantaway Chilean striker is expected to join Manchester City on a free next summer, once his contract runs out on June 30th.
  • Ander Herrera
    9/10 Ander Herrera (Manchester United): The Basque midfielder has become a fan favorite at Old Trafford but could walk next summer unless his current deal is extended.
  • Emre Can
    10/10 Emre Can (Liverpool): With a number of clubs, including Juventus, reportedly interested in Can, Liverpool might decide to cash in on the hulking German midfielder during the January transfer window.
