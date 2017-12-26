1 /10 Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United): The afro-haired Belgian's current deal with the Red Devils expires in June 2018, and by all accounts he is set to depart the club in search of more playing time.

2 /10 Juanfran Torres (Atletico Madrid): The veteran Rojiblanco right-back will be free to walk in July 2018 unless he puts pen to paper on another deal with Diego Simeone's men.

3 /10 Mario Balotelli (OGC Nice): Balotelli was thrown a lifeline when Lucian Favre gave him a chance at Nice, but with Milo Raiola as his agent, and a contract running out on June 30th 2018, it wouldn't be too much of a surprise to see the misfit Italian leave.

4 /10 Joao Moutinho (Monaco): Leonardo Jardim will be eager to keep hold of the Portuguese midfielder for the 2018/19 season. As things stand, the 31-year-old will be a free agent on July 1st 2018.

5 /10 Mesut Ozil (Arsenal): Despite the fact he will be free to roam come the summer, Arsenal say they will not listen to offers for the hyper-composed German during the January window.

6 /10 Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus): Playing opportunities with the Serie A champions have been hard to come by, so an imminent departure could be on the cards for the Ghanian, whose contract expires on June 30th 2018.

7 /10 Santi Cazorla (Arsenal): Joining the list of soon-to-be out-of-contract Gunners, the diminutive Spaniard could leave the North London club at the end of the current season (or before).

8 /10 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal): The wantaway Chilean striker is expected to join Manchester City on a free next summer, once his contract runs out on June 30th.

9 /10 Ander Herrera (Manchester United): The Basque midfielder has become a fan favorite at Old Trafford but could walk next summer unless his current deal is extended.