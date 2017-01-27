beIN SPORTS welcomes the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) to its Programming Lineup

beIN SPORTS

MIAMI, FL – January 27, 2017 – beIN SPORTS, the fastest growing cable network in the U.S., today announced further details of its planned coverage of the 2017 season of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). beIN SPORTS’ new 5-year deal with the WTA begins as of the 2017 season. The broadcaster’s robust, exclusive coverage of more than 40 WTA tournaments will be available live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, the network’s streaming service, on a dedicated WTA channel within the platform. Select tournaments will also air on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, including Maria Sharapova’s anticipated return to the sport in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany this April.

“In this new year of stellar sports programming, we’re thrilled to welcome the Women's Tennis Association to our family,” said Antonio Briceño, Deputy Managing Director of beIN SPORTS. “With the 2017 WTA season kicking off this month, we are proud to say that beIN SPORTS will broadcast more women's tennis than any other network.” beIN SPORTS will showcase 43 WTA events including 17 premier tournaments for viewers to enjoy.

Among the tournaments that beIN SPORTS will broadcast is the 40th Anniversary of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, which is set to take place from April 24-30. The tournament will feature defending champion Angelique Kerber, and the return of former WTA World No.1 and three-time event champion, Maria Sharapova, who recently accepted a wildcard to compete in the tournament.

The internationally-renowned Rogers Cup in Toronto, Canada, taking place from August 5-13, will also be broadcasted exclusively on beIN SPORTS in the US. Since 1892, the best women's tennis players in the world have showcased their skills at this tournament, with only Wimbledon and the US Open boasting longer histories.

The WTA is a global leader in women's professional sport with more than 2,500 players representing nearly 100 nations. The 2017 WTA competitive season includes 55 events in 32 countries.

Coverage continues on Monday, January 30, with the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, live from Russia. Roberta Vinci will look to defend her 2016 singles title against a field where many players will be seeing their first action since the Australian Open. For live match schedules, please visit www.beinsports.com/us/tv-guide

Below please find the beIN SPORTS schedule for the WTA 2017 season.