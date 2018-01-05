Zverev Grateful To Kerber After Hopman Cup Victory

OMNISPORT

Alexander Zverev gave all the credit to Angelique Kerber as Germany edged past Australia to reach the Hopman Cup final, while Eugenie Bouchard suffered an injury scare ahead of the Australian Open.

World number four Zverev surrendered a one-set lead to lose 5-7 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 to Thanasi Kokkinakis, after Kerber had put Germany ahead with a 6-1 6-2 rout of Daria Gavrilova.

Those results meant Germany had to win the mixed doubles or see Belgium reach the final at their expense, and Zverev and Kerber recovered to win 1-4 4-1 4-3 (5-3).

"It's amazing," Zverev said, as Germany booked a date with Switzerland on Saturday. "I'm going to give Angie all the credit, I nearly screwed up the whole thing.

"The singles was one thing, but in the mixed I played a horrible first set. She kept pushing me and kept saying, 'Come on we can do this'."

Belgium had done their part as David Goffin and Elise Mertens defeated Canadian duo Vasek Pospisil and Bouchard in singles action, both in straight sets.

Bouchard suffered a buttocks injury in her loss meaning that Belgium were awarded the match for a 3-0 victory, despite Pospisil combining with Maddison Inglis of Australia to beat Goffin and Mertens in a mixed doubles match.

With the Australian Open looming, Bouchard stated she hopes the issue will not be a problem for Melbourne.

"I think it's maybe a little strained or a little pulled or something," she said. "There was a really sharp pain. I felt it going wide on my backhand and landing on my serve with my left leg.

"I'm going to the physio now to see what it is. I don't think it's too bad but it was getting worse throughout the match. I'm hopeful but you never know.

"You always get little muscle pulls here or there. But this one specifically, no [I've never had it before]."