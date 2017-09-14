Zhang Shuai Stunned by Zarina Diyas in Tokyo

OMNISPORT

There was an upset at the Japan Women's Open Tennis as second seed Zhang Shuai lost to qualifier Zarina Diyas on Thursday.

Zhang made the third round of the US Open recently, but she went down 6-4 6-2 in Tokyo.

The 28-year-old – a quarter-finalist at the 2016 Australian Open – hit five aces but she came unstuck on her second serve, only winning 32 per cent compared to Diyas' 72.

第２シードのジャン・シューアイ選手に 勝利したカザフスタンのザリナ・ディアス選手。予今大会は予選から勝ち上がってベスト８に進出です！ #ジャパンウィメンズオープン #japanwomensopen #zarinadiyas A post shared by Japan Womens Open Tennis 2017 (@jwo_tennis) on Sep 13, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

While Zhang departed the WTA International tournament, eighth seed Yulia Putintseva advanced past the last 16.

World number 52 Putintseva triumphed 6-2 2-0 after Han Xinyun retired.

Meanwhile, Jana Fett's run continued following her straight-sets win over Jana Cepelova.

Fett sprung a surprise on Wednesday when she eliminated top seed Kristina Mladenovic in the opening round and the qualifier backed that up with a 6-0 6-3 victory.

Christina McHale cruised past Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-1 6-1 and Kurumi Nara lost 6-2 6-3 to Wang Qiang.

