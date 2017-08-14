WTA Rankings: The Ladies are Making Moves

WTA (Redacted by beIN SPORTS)



There is little movement at the top of the rankings this week, with the top three Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber all staying in place.

Elina Svitolina and Caroline Wozniacki step up a rung on the ladder, while Ashleigh Barty, Kirsten Flipkens and Ekaterina Alexandrova make big leaps.

INCREDIBLE!@ElinaSvitolina clinches her FIFTH title of 2017 with a straight sets victory in the @rogerscup final. 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/p4TtntK1cQ — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) August 13, 2017



Further down the field, though, there's plenty of progress. We take a look at some of the biggest movers.



Barbora Strycova (+3, No.26 to No.23): Strycova missed out on the quarterfinals in Toronto, knocked out in straight sets by Simona Halep, 6-1, 6-0. She had previously beaten Kristina Mladenovic in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3, and then Daria Gavrilova, 4-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Lucie Safarova (+5, No.41 to No.36): Safarova reached the quarterfinals in Toronto, dismissing Ekaterina Makarova, Dominika Cibulkova and Françoise Abanda, before being ousted by Sloane Stephens in three sets.



Ashleigh Barty (+10, No.58 to No.48): The Australian had a great campaign in Toronto, flying through qualifying and then beating 18th seed Elena Vesnina 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in the round of 32. She couldn't get past Wimbledon champion Garbiñe Muguruza in the round of 16, though, losing 0-6, 6-3, 2-6.



Kirsten Flipkens (+10, No.82 to No.72): The Belgian made it through qualifying in Toronto, beating Christina McHale and Layne Sleeth before eventually falling in the round of 32 to Muguruza 7-5, 6-2.



Ekaterina Alexandrova (+15, No.88 to No.73): The Russian made it into the Rogers Cup main draw, dropping only seven games in two matches through qualifying. She was knocked out in the second round by eventual runner-up Wozniacki, 6-3, 6-0.

