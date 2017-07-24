WTA Rankings: Post-Victory Moves

WTA (Redacted by beIN SPORTS)

Kiki Bertens and Irina-Camelia Begu were the two main risers in the WTA rankings this week after victories on clay at the Ladies Championship Gstaad and BRD Bucharest Open respectively.

Thank you @WTA_Gstaad for this unbelievable week! Title 4🏆and 7🏆 thanks to Johanna, my whole team and a special thanks @raemonsluiter pic.twitter.com/cE78Ghrhdd — Kiki Bertens (@kikibertens) July 24, 2017

Dutchwoman Bertens moves up nine places to No.26 after beating Anett Kontaveit in three sets in the Switzerland final, while Begu rose 20 places to No.38, the biggest mover in the top 100, after she overcame Julia Goerges in the Romanian showpiece, winning in straight sets in her Bucharest home town.

Johanna Konta dropped from last week's career-high ranking of No.4 to No.7, due to the fact that her ranking points from winning the Bank of the West Classic in Stanford last summer dropped off this week. Normally played in the first week of August, the Stanford event was played a fortnight earlier last year, owing to the Rio Olympics.

Here are the other most notable WTA rankings movers this week:

Sara Sorribes Tormo +11 (No.97 to No.86) The Spaniard arrests a two-month slump to move close to her career-high rank of No.79 after making the quarterfinals in Contrexeville and the last four in Gstaad last week.

Tereza Martincova +23 (No.140 to No.117) The Czech moves into the world's top 120 for the first time, reaching a career-high mark after making the semifinal in Gstaad, where she lost to eventual runner-up Anett Kontaveit.

Bernarda Pera +71 (No.217 to No.146) The American, 22, is another to reach a career-high rank after winning the ITS Cup, beating Kristyna Pliskova in the Olomouc final. That was her third final of the month, having also won in Stuttgart-Valhingen and finished runner-up in Darmstadt.

Patty Schnyder +24 (No. 257 to No. 233) The Swiss veteran, 38, catches the mood of Wimbledon headliners Roger Federer and Venus Williams, similarly rolling back the years. Victory over Amra Sadikovic in Gstaad was the former world No.7's first WTA main draw win in six years, since her return from retirement.