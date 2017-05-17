WTA CEO Unhappy With Maria Sharapova's French Open Snub

WTA chief executive Steve Simon is unhappy with the French Tennis Federation's decision not to grant former world number one Maria Sharapova a French Open wildcard.

Back on the WTA Tour since last month after serving a 15-month suspension for testing positive for the banned substance meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open, five-time grand slam champion Sharapova has not been invited to play at Roland Garros.

FFT president Bernard Giudicelli made the announcement on Tuesday, saying: "There can be a wildcard for return from injuries; there cannot be a wildcard for return from doping".

A disappointed Simon, however, said it is unfair for 30-year-old Russian star Sharapova – who was knocked out of the Internazionali d'Italia by Mirjana Lucic-Baroni – to be penalised further.

"Wildcards are offered at tournaments' sole discretion. I fully support the players that received wildcards and wish them the very best of luck. It's going to be a very exciting fortnight at Roland Garros," Simon said in a statement.

"What I do not agree with is the basis put forward by the FFT for their decision with respect to Maria Sharapova. She has complied with the sanction imposed by CAS.

"The tennis anti-doping program is a uniform effort supported by the Grand Slams, WTA, ITF, and ATP.

"There are no grounds for any member of the TADP to penalise any player beyond the sanctions set forth in the final decisions resolving these matters."

Sharapova holds a 5-3 win-loss record since returning in Stuttgart – where she reached the semi-finals – last month.