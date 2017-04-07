World Number One Angelique Kerber Eases Into Monterrey Quarters

World number one Angelique Kerber raced into the quarter-finals of the Monterrey Open to set up a showdown with defending champion Heather Watson.

German top seed Kerber eased past Mandy Minella 6-1 6-3 after less than an hour at the WTA event in Mexico on Thursday.

Two-time grand-slam champion Kerber barely raised a sweat to see off Minella on the Mexican hard courts, winning 88 per cent of her first-serve points as she did not face a break point throughout the second-round contest, converting four of her own.

Kerber's reward for the straight-sets win is a meeting with titleholder Watson as she looks to better her runner-up performance in 2013.

Great win for @HeatherWatson92 in Monterrey blasting past No.6 seed Makarova 6-4, 6-1 and now face World No.1 Kerber! #BackTheBrits 🇬🇧😀🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/uaZCt32THA — British Tennis (@BritishTennis) April 7, 2017

Watson upstaged sixth seed Ekaterina Makarova 6-4 6-1 to reach the last eight.

The British star saved a pair of break points and broke Makarova on three occasions en route to a routine victory.

Carla Suarez Navarro and Alize Cornet also advanced to the last eight, where the duo will go head-to-head.

Spanish fourth seed Suarez Navarro progressed to her first quarter-final of the year after accounting for Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2 6-0, while Cornet - the seventh seed - was too good for Donna Vekic 6-3 6-4.