OMNISPORT

Serena Williams has an "outrageous plan" to return to action at the Australian Open, just three months after the due date of her first child.

The 23-time grand slam champion, who needs one more major crown to draw level with Margaret Court's record, hopes to defend her title in Melbourne next year.

Having conceded that she had initially entertained the idea of retiring once she had children, Williams revealed a renewed vigour to return to the court and advance her claim as the greatest of all time.

So few surprises in life these days, that’s why I'm waiting to find out the sex of the baby. @SurveyMonkey revealed your guesses! A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 24, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

"It's the most outrageous plan," she told Vogue of her intention to come back in early 2018. "I just want to put that out there. That's, like, three months after I give birth. I'm not walking anything back, but I'm just saying it’s pretty intense.

"It's hard to figure out what the end of your tennis career should look like.

"I used to think I'd want to retire when I have kids, but no. I'm definitely coming back. Walking out there and hearing the crowd, it may seem like nothing, but there's no better feeling in the world.

"Obviously, if I have a chance to go out there and catch up with Margaret, I am not going to pass that up. If anything, this pregnancy has given me a new power."

The 35-year-old was pregnant when she won the 2017 Australian Open, going through the tournament without dropping a set.