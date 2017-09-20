Wickmayer topples Peng in Guangzhou, Hogenkamp makes Seoul progress

OMNISPORT

Yanina Wickmayer halted Peng Shuai's bid to win the Guangzhou Open in her homeland and Richel Hogenkamp ended a four-year wait for a WTA quarter-final appearance at the Korea Open on Wednesday.

Peng only won her first-round match against Ons Jabeur in the early hours of Wednesday morning and that late finish may have caught up with the top seed, who was beaten 6-4 6-4 by Wickmayer.

The unseeded Belgian secured the only break of the first set and two in the second, sealing a quarter-final encounter with sixth seed Alize Cornet, the conqueror of Danka Kovinic.

Zhang Shuai is still flying the flag for China after the second seed took only 54 minutes to thrash Ipek Soylu 6-0 6-0, but Han Xinyun was subjected to a double-bagel beating in her homeland by Kateryna Kozlova.

Anett Kontaveit, Aleksandra Krunic, Evgeniya Rodina and Rebecca Peterson are also through to the last eight.

In Seoul, Hogenkamp followed up her victory over second seed Kiki Bertens by ousting Denisa Allertova 6-4 6-4.

The world number 119 from the Netherlands has not played in the last eight of a WTA tournament since 2013, but broke four times to end that unwanted record.

Beatriz Haddad Maia sent fifth seed Irina-Camelia Begu packing 6-3 4-6 6-2,while Kristie Ahn, Sara Sorribes Tormo and Luksika Kumkhum were also winners.