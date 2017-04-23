Wang Qiang Wins In Zhengzhou
Wang Qiang claimed the Biyan Cup Zhengzhou Women's Tennis Open title as Peng Shuai retired in the decisive set of an all-Chinese final.
After losing the first set 6-3, Wang claimed the second in a tie-break.
Wang won five straight points in the shootout to come back from 3-2 down, but only needed to play two more games to win the title.
Peng withdrew with the score at 1-1 in the third, the 125k series event marking Wang's first career title on the WTA tour.