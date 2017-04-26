Vintage Rafael Nadal In Barcelona But Andy Murray Must Wait Longer

Rafael Nadal appeared in fine fettle as he began the defence of the Barcelona Open, but world number one Andy Murray will have to wait to start his own assault.

Spaniard Nadal is a nine-time champion at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, where the centre court was named in his honour earlier this year.

After a heavily delayed start due to rain in Barcelona, the third seed - who earned a 50th clay-court title with victory in Monte Carlo last weekend - wasted little time in beating Rogerio Dutra Silva 6-1 6-2.

It was vintage Nadal from the off against Dutra Silva, who had no answer to his opponent's trademark rocket forehand and deft touches at the net.

The Brazilian did play his part in a match in which the scoreline belied the quality of tennis on show, but in truth Nadal was always in a league of his own and the 'King of Clay' is in ominous form ahead of the French Open.

Big-serving Kevin Anderson now awaits in round three.

Murray is also into round three, but the Briton did not enjoy the playing time on the red surface he will have hoped for.

The three-time grand slam champion suffered a shock early exit against Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the Monte-Carlo Masters last week and accepted a late wildcard in Barcelona in order to up his workload on clay.

However, the top seed will have to wait after earning a walkover victory against Bernard Tomic, who withdrew with a back injury.

NUEVO ORDEN DE JUEGO para hoy en el @bcnopenbs pic.twitter.com/AXsN1sZAN5 — BcnOpen BancSabadell (@bcnopenbs) April 27, 2017

David Goffin enjoyed a fine run to the semis in Monte Carlo where, you guessed it, he was beaten by Nadal.

But the fifth seed was in impressive form as he defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-5 6-0 to reach round three.

Feliciano Lopez defeated Spanish compatriot Albert Montanes 6-2 6-2, but Pablo Cuevas, Philipp Kohlschreiber and Joao Sousa all saw their campaigns ended on Wednesday.

After further weather delays late in the day, Roberto Bautista Agut beat Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1 6-3, while Monte-Carlo Masters runner-up Albert Ramos-Vinolas downed teenager Casper Ruud 7-6 (8-6) 6-4.