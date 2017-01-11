Viktor Troicki Triple Still On While Roberto BautistaBows Out Of ASB Classic
Troicki has been victorious at this ATP 250 event in each of the last two years.
Double defending champion Viktor Troicki eased into the quarter-finals of the Sydney International with a straight-sets win over Paolo Lorenzi on Wednesday.
Troicki has been victorious at this ATP 250 event in each of the last two years and, after enjoying a bye in the first round, had little trouble in seeing off the Italian 6-3 6-4.
One break in each set was all the Serbian needed, sealing victory with the first match point that came his way.
Troicki's 13th straight win at this tournament set up a last-eight meeting with fifth seed Philipp Kohlschreiber, who ousted home hope Jordan Thompson 7-5 6-4.
Top seed Dominic Thiem fought back from a set down to eventually overcome Gastao Elias 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 7-5 and set up a clash with Dan Evans, who was also forced to come from behind in defeating eighth seed Marcel Granollers 1-6 6-3 6-3.
The other two quarter-finals see Pablo Cuevas take on Gilles Muller, while Pablo Carreno-Busta will face Andrey Kuznetsov after their respective wins on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, at the ASB Classic in Auckland, there were a couple of withdrawals as defending champion Roberto Bautista Agut and his compatriot Feliciano Lopez bowed out.
Bautista Agut was struck down by a stomach virus, lucky loser Jose Statham failing to make the most of his second chance as 2015 champion Jiri Vesely won through 6-7 (6-8) 7-5 6-3 while a back problem forced Lopez to pull out and give Jeremy Chardy a walkover.
Like Vesely, Marcos Baghdatis fought back from a set behind to prevail 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 and two-time winner John Isner was also taken the distance against Malek Jaziri before coming through 6-3 3-6 7-6 (8-6).
Joao Sousa, Steve Johnson and last year's runner-up Jack Sock were the other men to book their quarter-final spots.