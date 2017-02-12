Tennis
Getty Images

Victor Estrella Burgos Into Third Quito Final As Paolo Lorenzi Awaits

Estrella Burgos into third Quito final as Lorenzi awaits

Victor Estrella Burgos reached a third straight Ecuador Open final as he set up a clash against Paolo Lorenzi.

Estrella Burgos has won both previous editions of the event and he moved into another decider with a 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-3) win over Thomaz Bellucci in their semi-final.

Saturday's encounter was a repeat of last year's final, and Estrella Burgos – the world number 156 – continued his good record over Bellucci.

Estrella Burgos is now 4-0 against Bellucci, including wins in three straight years on the clay in Quito.

The win saw Estrella Burgos improve to 14-0 at the ATP 250 event and he will be aiming for another title when he meets Lorenzi.

The Italian third seed had little trouble getting past second seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1 6-4.

Lorenzi has a strong record against Estrella Burgos, having won all three of their previous clashes, although the last of those was in 2014.
Previous Uncle Toni Set To End Coaching Association With Ra
Read
Uncle Toni Set To End Coaching Association With Rafael Nadal
Next Czech Republic, Spain Locked In Fed Cup Battle
Read
Czech Republic, Spain Locked In Fed Cup Battle