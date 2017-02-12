Victor Estrella Burgos Into Third Quito Final As Paolo Lorenzi Awaits

Victor Estrella Burgos reached a third straight Ecuador Open final as he set up a clash against Paolo Lorenzi.

Estrella Burgos has won both previous editions of the event and he moved into another decider with a 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-3) win over Thomaz Bellucci in their semi-final.

Saturday's encounter was a repeat of last year's final, and Estrella Burgos – the world number 156 – continued his good record over Bellucci.

Estrella Burgos is now 4-0 against Bellucci, including wins in three straight years on the clay in Quito.

The win saw Estrella Burgos improve to 14-0 at the ATP 250 event and he will be aiming for another title when he meets Lorenzi.

The Italian third seed had little trouble getting past second seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1 6-4.

Lorenzi has a strong record against Estrella Burgos, having won all three of their previous clashes, although the last of those was in 2014.