Venus Williams put an end to Johanna Konta's run at the Italian Open in the Round of 16. The American beat the Brit in three sets 6-1,6-3,6-1, subsequently ending Konta's three-match winning streak against Williams.

In a post match interview with the WTA, Venus discussed how pleasantly surprised she was about her win against World. No. 6, Konta.

"Honestly in the last few matches she's just played flawless," said Williams. "You know today she missed a few shots which was lucky for me; I had some moments. But in my last matches she just played amazing so I was just happy to get some room to breathe."

The star is next set to take on Garbine Muguruza in the quarterfinals and is feeling confident about what's to come.

"You know I like the clay, I play well on the clay, I feel well adjusted to it. Today I felt even more adjusted to just playing matches, having not played in a while so I'm thinking like in that moment it'll do me some good."