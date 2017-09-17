Van Uytvanck Claims First WTA Title in Quebec

OMNISPORT

Alison van Uytvanck came from a set down to claim her first WTA title at the expense of Timea Babos at the Coupe Banque Nationale on Sunday.

Seventh seed Van Uytvanck had not dropped a set since the opening round in Canada but was forced to battle back on her way to a 5-7 6-4 6-1 victory.

There was little between the two finalists in the opening nine games in Quebec City but Babos found another gear late in the set to move ahead – the Hungarian finally converting her fifth set point.

Babos applied further pressure in Van Uytvanck's first service game of the second set, but she wasted six break chances and that proved costly.

Van Uytvanck broke three games later and that was enough to enable her to level the match, and in the decider there was only going to be one winner.

Babos' composure deserted her as the world number 98 charged into a 4-0 lead, it could have been five but Van Uytvanck had to settle for a 6-1 victory to claim her maiden piece of silverware.