USA And Kazakhstan Reach Davis Cup Quarter-Finals

USA needed just the three rubbers to advance, Steve Johnson and Ryan Harrison beating Nikola Milojevic and Miljan Zekic in Nis.

A partisan crowd at Sportski Centar Cair were left disappointed after Johnson and Harrison prevailed 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 7-5 6-4 following singles wins for Sam Querrey and John Isner on Friday.

Kazakhstan and the United States coasted into the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup with 3-0 victories over Switzerland and Serbia respectively on Saturday.

Timur Khabibulin and Aleksandr Nedovyesov finished off the job for Kazakhstan, sealing a thrilling 6-4 6-4 3-6 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 win over Marc-Andrea Huesler and Luca Margaroli in Astana.

Dias Doskarayev's side were the first to reach the last eight and will take on Croatia or Canada for a place in the semi-finals.