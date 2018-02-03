Español
USA And Kazakhstan Reach Davis Cup Quarter-Finals

Kazakhstan and the United States are through to the last eight in the Davis Cup.

USA needed just the three rubbers to advance, Steve Johnson and Ryan Harrison beating Nikola Milojevic and Miljan Zekic in Nis.

A partisan crowd at Sportski Centar Cair were left disappointed after Johnson and Harrison prevailed 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 7-5 6-4 following singles wins for Sam Querrey and John Isner on Friday.

Kazakhstan and the United States coasted into the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup with 3-0 victories over Switzerland and Serbia respectively on Saturday.

Timur Khabibulin and Aleksandr Nedovyesov finished off the job for Kazakhstan, sealing a thrilling 6-4 6-4 3-6 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 win over Marc-Andrea Huesler and Luca Margaroli in Astana.

Dias Doskarayev's side were the first to reach the last eight and will take on Croatia or Canada for a place in the semi-finals.

