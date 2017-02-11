Uncle Toni Set To End Coaching Association With Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal's uncle and coach Toni Nadal says he will no longer join the 14-time grand slam champion on the ATP Tour from next year.

Nadal has been coached by his uncle throughout his illustrious career and has won 69 ATP singles titles, the sixth most in the Open Era.

Carlos Moya joined Nadal's coaching staff at the end of 2016 and the Spaniard progressed to his first grand slam final since 2014 at the Australian Open last month, but lost in five sets to Roger Federer.

In quotes reported by Tennis Italiano, Toni Nadal said: "From next year, I will no longer follow Rafael on the circuit and I will focus exclusively on our [tennis] academy.

"Relations with my nephew are still excellent. During all these years, we have never been through a crisis.

"Until he was 17 years old, it was me who decided everything. Then Carlos Costa arrived as manager. Then his father became closer, each having his opinions.

"And the truth is that every year I had less decision-making, until the day when I will decide on nothing."

Responding to the comments, Nadal's spokesman Benito Perez told AFP: "These words took us somewhat by surprise. If he said that, then it means just that.

"I will speak to Rafa about it in the coming days. I don't think we will be immediately communicating on this subject."