Tennis Star Laura Robson 'In Shock' After Witnessing Las Vegas Concert Attack

Tennis star Laura Robson has spoken of her "shock" after confirming she was safe having been in attendance at a Las Vegas concert where a gunman opened fire.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said at least 50 people had been killed in the attack, which happened on Sunday at the Route 91 country music festival.

Robson was in attendance at the open-air gig and the 23-year-old, who won silver at the London 2012 Olympics alongside Andy Murray in the mixed doubles, tweeted about her experience.

I'm okay. We were right there.. sounded like fireworks at first then everyone started running. Scary shit — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) October 2, 2017

"I'm okay. We were right there... sounded like fireworks at first then everyone started running. Scary ****," she wrote.

"My friend who was deeper in the crowd has been helping people who were shot. We're all in shock."

Authorities confirmed the suspected shooter had been shot and killed by officers.