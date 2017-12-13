Español
REUTERS

Thought Mayweather Vs McGregor Was 2017's Biggest Sporting Event? Think Again!

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor may have dominated the sporting landscape this year, but the elegance of Wimbledon trumped them both.

OMNISPORT

July 2017. Floyd Mayweather Jr and Conor McGregor embarked on a world tour to promote their too-bizarre-to-be-true boxing match and the internet went into overdrive.

Or did it?

 

Strange as it seems to say, but a fight between a retired boxer and a rookie boxer (that was all really weird, wasn't it?) was NOT the most talked-about sporting event this year, at least not according to Google.

Internet searches are now such a pivotal part of our lives, so it is instructive to see what sporting events caught the eye the most in 2017.

 

And Mayweather-McGregor isn't number one, it's not even number two!

The Super Bowl, Tom Brady's record-breaking comeback and all, takes the second spot. 

Number one? Wimbledon, of course!

 

Roger Federer's 19th grand slam success. Garbine Muguruza's triumph. Season-shortening injuries to Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

It was all going on at SW19 this year, and the world had a more sustained interest in it than any sporting event, Google tells us.

Tennis Boxing Roger Federer Wimbledon Garbine Muguruza Floyd Mayweather
