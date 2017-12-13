Thought Mayweather Vs McGregor Was 2017's Biggest Sporting Event? Think Again!

OMNISPORT

July 2017. Floyd Mayweather Jr and Conor McGregor embarked on a world tour to promote their too-bizarre-to-be-true boxing match and the internet went into overdrive.

Or did it?

Strange as it seems to say, but a fight between a retired boxer and a rookie boxer (that was all really weird, wasn't it?) was NOT the most talked-about sporting event this year, at least not according to Google.

Internet searches are now such a pivotal part of our lives, so it is instructive to see what sporting events caught the eye the most in 2017.

And Mayweather-McGregor isn't number one, it's not even number two!

The Super Bowl, Tom Brady's record-breaking comeback and all, takes the second spot.

Number one? Wimbledon, of course!

LIVE! Join the celebrations as @GarbiMuguruza is crowned #Wimbledon champion for the first time… https://t.co/vf94yVYJpF — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2017

Roger Federer's 19th grand slam success. Garbine Muguruza's triumph. Season-shortening injuries to Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

It was all going on at SW19 this year, and the world had a more sustained interest in it than any sporting event, Google tells us.