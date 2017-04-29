Svitolina and Mertens set for Istanbul showdown

OMNISPORT

Elina Svitolina will meet Elise Mertens in the final of the Istanbul Cup after the pair enjoyed straight-set victories in their respective last-four meetings.

Top seed Svitolina is seeking her third WTA title of 2017 after triumphs at the Taiwan Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships and had little trouble in seeing off Jana Cepelova 6-2 6-3 in her semi-final on Saturday.

Mertens tasted glory at the Hobart International in January - her only prior Tour final - and she will have the chance to double that tally on Sunday.

The Belgian, seeded sixth for this event, broke Irina-Camelia Begu five times en route to a 6-1 6-1 success.