Stan Wawrinka Untroubled By Jo-Wilfried Tsonga At Australian Open

Stan Wawrinka cruised past a lacklustre Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to reach the Australian Open semi-finals.

The Swiss fourth seed had few problems on his way to a 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 6-3 win against Frenchman Tsonga on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

Wawrinka, into his eighth major semi-final, capitalised on a below-par performance from Tsonga.

The 2014 champion in Melbourne only dropped serve once throughout the two hours, 14 minutes, with Roger Federer or Mischa Zverev awaiting in the last four.

A somewhat heated exchange between the players at the end of the first set brought some much-needed life to the quarter-final.

#Wawrinka: "I'm more confident with myself. When I step on the court, doesn't matter who I play, I know what I have to do if I want to win." pic.twitter.com/wVdkIR9RXd — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2017

Both seemed in cruise control throughout the opening set before Tsonga played a poor tie-break to fall behind.

It was unclear exactly what the exchange at the sit-down was about, but it seemed to briefly fire Tsonga up.

The French 12th seed broke serve for 4-3 in the second set, only to be broken to love in the next game.

Three-time major winner Wawrinka closed out the set with another break and went 3-0 up in the third on his way to a surprisingly comfortable win.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Wawrinka [4] bt Tsonga [12] 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 6-3

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Wawrinka – 41/28

Tsonga – 27/39

ACES

Wawrinka – 4

Tsonga – 7

BREAK POINTS WON

Wawrinka – 3/3

Tsonga – 1/6

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Wawrinka – 54

Tsonga – 53

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Wawrinka – 71/65

Tsonga – 74/43

TOTAL POINTS

Wawrinka – 108

Tsonga – 85