Tennis
AFP

Stan Wawrinka Untroubled By Jo-Wilfried Tsonga At Australian Open

The Swiss fourth seed had few problems on his way to a 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 6-3 win against Frenchman Tsonga on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

Stan Wawrinka cruised past a lacklustre Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to reach the Australian Open semi-finals.

The Swiss fourth seed had few problems on his way to a 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 6-3 win against Frenchman Tsonga on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

Wawrinka, into his eighth major semi-final, capitalised on a below-par performance from Tsonga.

The 2014 champion in Melbourne only dropped serve once throughout the two hours, 14 minutes, with Roger Federer or Mischa Zverev awaiting in the last four.

A somewhat heated exchange between the players at the end of the first set brought some much-needed life to the quarter-final.

Both seemed in cruise control throughout the opening set before Tsonga played a poor tie-break to fall behind.

It was unclear exactly what the exchange at the sit-down was about, but it seemed to briefly fire Tsonga up.

The French 12th seed broke serve for 4-3 in the second set, only to be broken to love in the next game.

Three-time major winner Wawrinka closed out the set with another break and went 3-0 up in the third on his way to a surprisingly comfortable win.

 

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Wawrinka [4] bt Tsonga [12] 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 6-3

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Wawrinka – 41/28
Tsonga – 27/39

ACES
Wawrinka – 4
Tsonga – 7

BREAK POINTS WON
Wawrinka – 3/3
Tsonga – 1/6

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE
Wawrinka – 54
Tsonga – 53

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE
Wawrinka – 71/65
Tsonga – 74/43

TOTAL POINTS
Wawrinka – 108
Tsonga – 85
Previous Rafael Nadal Downs Showman Gael Monfils
Read
Rafael Nadal Downs Showman Gael Monfils
Next Classy Roger Federer Too Good For Mischa Zverev
Read
Classy Roger Federer Too Good For Mischa Zverev