Stan Wawrinka Books Third-Round Berth But Andy Murray Departs Indian Wells

Stan Wawrinka had no problems reaching the third round of the BNP Paribas Open but world number one Andy Murray was sensationally sent packing.

Swiss third seed Wawrinka was a straight-sets winner over Paolo Lorenzi at the ATP Tour tournament in Indian Wells on Saturday.

While Wawrinka advanced to the next round, top seed Murray was left licking his wounds following a stunning loss to Canadian qualifier Vasek Pospisil.

Murray was out form in his 6-4 7-6 (7-5) defeat to the world number 129.

WAWRINKA IMPRESSES AT INDIAN WELLS

The Swiss star made a winning start to his campaign with a 6-3 6-4 win over Lorenzi.

Wawrinka - the reigning US Open champion - needed just 78 minutes to beat Lorenzo after winning 88 per cent of his first serves.

A semi-finalist at the Australian Open, it was Wawrinka's first win since January after losing early in Dubai last month.

MURRAY'S INDIAN WELLS STRUGGLES CONTINUE

It was a night to forget for three-time grand-slam champion Murray.

Beaten in straight sets, having struggled on serve, Murray was bundled out in the second round of the tournament for the fourth time in his career.

While Murray was left to pick up the pieces, Pospisil celebrated the biggest win of his career.

KOHLSCHREIBER CLAIMS 400TH WIN

Philipp Kohlschreiber reached a milestone with his victory over Alexandr Dolgopolov.

Benefiting from Dolgopolov's retirement when leading 7-6 (7-3) 1-1, Kohlschreiber became just the third German to reach 400 ATP Tour-level victories.

He will meet Wawrinka in the third round.

THIEM PROGRESSES BUT TSONGA SAYS GOODBYE

Dominic Thiem - the eighth seed - accounted for Frenchman Jeremy Chardy 6-2 6-4.

Gael Monfils, David Goffin and Tomas Berdych were among the other seeds to win.

French seventh seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was eliminated earlier in the day by Fabio Fognini.

Tsonga levelled the match but was unable to maintain his charge as he lost 7-6 (7-4) 3-6 6-4, while Ivo Karlovic and Feliciano Lopez also departed.