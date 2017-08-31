Spanish third seed Garbine Muguruza finished strongly to see off Duan Yingying in the second round at the US Open.

Duan provided a stern challenge in the first set but Wimbledon champion Muguruza seized control to win 6-4 6-0 at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday.

Muguruza blitzed Duan in the second set, breaking on three occasions and winning the final nine games, to set up a meeting with Magdalena Rybarikova in the round of 32.

World number one hopeful Muguruza looked below her best early, sluggish and slow off the mark as she fended off a break point in the sixth game.

The Spaniard found her rhythm as she increased the tempo of the match, eventually enjoying success on Duan's serve to break for a 5-4 lead.

Muguruza then consolidated as she closed out the first set, which proved to be a little more difficult than expected.

It deflated Duan after a spirited first set, with the Chinese broken immediately in the second.

Duan continued to go for her ground strokes, playing an aggressive game from the baseline, but she was unable to prevent a dramatic shift in momentum as Muguruza broke to love.

And Muguruza raced away with the match, reaching the US Open third round for the first time in her career.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Muguruza [3] bt Duan 6-4 6-0

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Muguruza - 15/16

Duan - 12/27

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Muguruza - 6/1

Duan - 0/2

BREAK POINTS WON

Muguruza - 4/6

Duan - 0/1

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Muguruza - 77

Duan - 66

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Muguruza - 74/46

Duan - 55/41

TOTAL POINTS

Muguruza - 63

Duan - 43