Slam 18 In Roger Federer's Sights After Stan Wawrinka Comeback Wilts

Roger Federer is an Australian Open final away from adding to his record grand-slam haul after beating Stan Wawrinka 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in Melbourne.

A renewal of his classic rivalry with Rafael Nadal or a battle with 'baby-Fed' Grigor Dimitrov is next up for the Swiss master, who delivered yet another stunning display in a tournament in which he has shown that turning back the clock is not necessary when it affords you so much experience to draw on.

Most Grand Slam finals ever

1. Federer, 28

2. Djokovic, 21

3. Nadal, 20



Gotta feel blessed to live in this Era. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 26, 2017

Federer - on the brink of major number 18 - has now beaten Wawrinka 19 times in their 22 meetings, as well as extending a flawless record to seven semi-final wins against his compatriot from as many matches.

The 35-year-old, however, was out to overturn a miserable recent run at this stage of tournaments - he had lost his last four semis and departed this event in the final four in five of the last six years.