Slam 18 In Roger Federer's Sights After Stan Wawrinka Comeback Wilts
Roger Federer is an Australian Open final away from adding to his record grand-slam haul after beating Stan Wawrinka 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in Melbourne.
A renewal of his classic rivalry with Rafael Nadal or a battle with 'baby-Fed' Grigor Dimitrov is next up for the Swiss master, who delivered yet another stunning display in a tournament in which he has shown that turning back the clock is not necessary when it affords you so much experience to draw on.
Federer - on the brink of major number 18 - has now beaten Wawrinka 19 times in their 22 meetings, as well as extending a flawless record to seven semi-final wins against his compatriot from as many matches.
The 35-year-old, however, was out to overturn a miserable recent run at this stage of tournaments - he had lost his last four semis and departed this event in the final four in five of the last six years.