Sir Andy Murray Happy To See Roger Federer Overcome Injury

Andy Murray is delighted to have Roger Federer back on the ATP Tour after the legendary Swiss missed the second half of the 2016 season through injury.

Federer made his return to action at the Hopman Cup this week after six months out with a knee injury, his first appearance since his Wimbledon semi-final defeat to Milos Raonic.

It did not all go to plan for the 17-time grand slam champion, though, as he suffered a surprise singles defeat to Alexander Zverev in his third match in Perth - where he was part of a Switzerland team with Belinda Bencic.

Just seeing Federer back on the court was enough of a fillip for Murray, though, who hopes his rival can maintain his fitness and get back to his best.

"He [Federer] is one of the best tennis players of all time," he said at the Qatar Open.

"We don't know how many more years he is going to play so after the injury problems he had last year it is great to have him back on the tour.

"And the crowds that have come out to watch him in Perth have been amazing and enjoy having him around.

"He has been great for tennis and been a great ambassador for the game and a lot of young players have looked up to him and will probably continue to do so today.

"So it is great that he's back and hopefully he can stay fit and healthy for however long he plays."