Shuai Peng Makes Final After Early Scare

Top seed Peng Shuai rallied from an early setback against Zheng Saisai to reach the Biyuan Zhengzhou Women's Tennis Open final with a 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-5) victory.

Peng dropped three of her opening four service games before managing to fend off two set points and force a tie-break in which she came out on top.

The world number 40 let a 3-1 lead slip in the second and failed to serve out the match at 5-4, but her nerves held best in another tie-break to reach the final.

Awaiting Peng is second seed Wang Qiang, who denied Duan Yingying her two chances to take a tense first-set tie-break before completing a 7-6 (13-11) 6-2 triumph.