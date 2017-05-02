Sharapova back in at number 262

OMNISPORT

Maria Sharapova has returned to the WTA rankings at number 262 after reaching the semi-finals of the Stuttgart Open.

The Russian was controversially given a wildcard for the Premier-level event in Germany, despite her 15-month ban for a doping violation running into the first day of main-draw action.

That decision irked some of her fellow professionals, but Sharapova was unmoved as she made it to the final four before she was beaten by losing finalist Kristina Mladenovic in three sets.

Had the Russian reached the final, she would have automatically received a spot in the qualifiers for the French Open, but is now relying on being given another wildcard pick, as she has for upcoming tournaments in Madrid and Rome.

Laura Siegemund, who won the Stuttgart Open as a wildcard, was the biggest mover inside the top 100, climbing 19 places to reach world number 30 - three places off her career-high ranking.

Serena Williams, despite having not played since the Australian Open, remains world number one but will begin to fall down the rankings as she takes time off during her first pregnancy.