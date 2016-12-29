Serena Williams Confirms Engagement To Co-Founder Of Reddit

Tennis great Serena Williams has announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on Thursday.

Fittingly, Williams announced her acceptance of Ohanian's proposal on her verified Reddit account - in the form of a poem.

Ohanian responded to the world number two's post on the thread entitled 'I said yes' with the comment: "And you made me the happiest man on the planet."

He also shared the Reddit post to his Facebook page with the words: "She said yes."

Williams' announcement was met with congratulations from the WTA via Twitter.