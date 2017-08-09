Seeds Untroubled at Rogers Cup as Bouchard Crashes Out in Toronto

OMNISPORT

Elina Svitolina, Caroline Wozniacki and Agnieszka Radwanska made it through the opening round of the WTA Rogers Cup, while local hope Eugenie Bouchard fell at the first hurdle.

Seeds Svitolina, Wozniacki and Radwanska were untroubled at the Premier tournament in Toronto on Tuesday, but Canadian star Bouchard was bundled out by Donna Vekic.

Svitolina – the fifth seed – was too good for Daria Kasatkina, sixth seed Wozniacki rolled past Ekaterina Alexandrova and 10th seed Radwanska accounted for CoCo Vandeweghe.

Citi Open champion Ekaterina Makarova also stayed hot against Shuai Peng.

SVITOLINA SHOWS FIGHTING QUALITIES

The Ukrainian made a winning start, overcoming Kasatkina 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 in the Canadian city.

However, Svitolina – playing for the first time since Wimbledon – was forced to dig deep.

Svitolina found herself trailing 4-0 in the second set as Kasatkina consolidated the early double break but the former reeled off six successive games for her 40th victory of the year.

WOZNIACKI EASES INTO SECOND ROUND

It was quick and easy for former world number one Wozniacki.

Too fast, too furious! @CaroWozniacki brings home a win in just 1 hour! pic.twitter.com/h6shfyUgwl — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) August 9, 2017

Wozniacki claimed a 6-3 6-0 victory over Alexandrova – her first win in Toronto.

A former champion in Montreal, Wozniacki dropped just three games to reach the next round.

NEWLYWED RADWANSKA DOMINATES

Radwanska dispatched big-serving American and Australian Open semi-finalist Vandeweghe 6-3 6-2.

After marrying her long-time boyfriend last month, 2014 Rogers Cup champion Radwanska revelled on court as she claimed her fifth successive win over Vandeweghe on hard courts.

Vandeweghe was coming off an appearance in the final of the Bank of the West Classic.

Awaiting Radwanska in the second round is Timea Babos, who beat Bianca Andreescu 6-4 6-1.

BOUCHARD FALLS TO QUALIFIER

The Rogers Cup did not go according to plan for Bouchard, who went down 6-3 6-4 to Vekic.

Bouchard could not cope with Vekic's clean hitting as the Croatian qualifier broke six times and won 50 per cent of points on return, while she hit 20 winners and 17 unforced errors.

Next up is third seed Angelique Kerber.

MAKAROVA EXTENDS STREAK

After reigning supreme in Washington, Makarova continued where she left off in a 6-1 6-3 win – her sixth consecutive triumph.

Caroline Garcia, CiCi Bellis, Barbora Strycova, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Elena Vesnina, Ashleigh Barty and Magdalena Rybarikova were also first-round victors.