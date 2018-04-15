Schmiedlova Upsets Arruabarrena To Claim Bogota Title

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova ended a barren run stretching back almost three years by upsetting Lara Arruabarrena in the final of the Bogota Open.

Schmiedlova downed fifth seed Arruabarrena - runner-up for the second year in succession - 6-2 6-4 in the Colombian capital to claim her first title on the WTA Tour since the Bucharest Open in July 2015.

🏆🎾 Anna Karolina Schmiedlova defeats Lara Arruabarrena 6-2, 6-4 to win the @CopaWTABogota title! pic.twitter.com/NAF4DiBzp1 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 15, 2018

The Spaniard paid the price for failing to hold her serve in the opening set, Schmiedlova applying the pressure in a tense eighth game and converting set point at the second attempt.

Arruabarrena began the second set by breaking the Slovakian, but she surrendered five games in succession before saving a match point against serve in game seven.

The world number 79 managed to pull it back to 5-4, but she drilled a forehand into the net on match point to end Schmiedlova's wait for glory.