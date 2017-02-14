Sam Stosur Deals With Doha Downpour

beIN SPORTS

Rain delays could not halt Sam Stosur as she beat Anastasija Sevastova in straight sets at the Qatar Total Open 2017 across almost four hours.

After first-round defeats in her first three tournaments of the year, Stosur made the semi-finals in Taiwan two weeks ago and this victory sets her up for a second-round match with wildcard Fatma Al Nabhani or eighth seed Barbora Strycova.

.@QatarTennis play has been suspended for the day ☔️



Tomorrow's OOP to come shortly. pic.twitter.com/wlX0gS1scm — WTA (@WTA) February 14, 2017

The Australian scrapped to save a crucial break point at 5-5 and then capitalised on a sloppy Sevastova service game to take the first.

Stosur hung on in a mammoth service game in the second, which she took in a frenetic finish to go through.

Zhang Shuai and Timea Babos' scheduled game was moved to Tuesday as a result of the torrential weather.