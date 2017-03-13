Roger Federer Wary Of Australian Open Letdown At Indian Wells

After reaching the summit at the Australian Open, Roger Federer is taking nothing for granted and refusing to take his foot of the pedal at the BNP Paribas Open.

Four-time champion and ninth seed Federer eased into the third round with a comprehensive 6-2 6-1 victory over French veteran Stephane Robert on Sunday.

Federer barely raised a sweat against the 36-year-old as he looks ahead to a meeting with Steve Johnson.

But the 18-time grand-slam champion, who was bundled out of the Dubai Tennis Championships last month, is not taking his eyes off the ball following Andy Murray's shock exit on Saturday.

"I thought the match went really well," said Federer. "[It was a] rocky start in the beginning, just finding the groove, finding the rhythm, seeing the ball.

"I'm very pleased how it went. Moving on to the next round, it's going to be different. It's going to be different match-up [against Johnson], so I've got to adjust again.



"I have to be careful of any letdown after the Australian Open. I think it's real. That's why I'm really out there, pushing myself on, one more point, shot-for-shot, point-for-point mentality.

"It's important to see and not look too far ahead and think things are going to come easy.

"If you watch Novak [Djokovic] or Rafa [Nadal], margins are small. If you're not up to your best, you're struggling. You might lose. Saw it with Andy [Murray against Vasek Pospisil]. It happens so quickly. That's why I'm really pushing for me to have good energy on the court."