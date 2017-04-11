Roger Federer Has World Number One Dream

Roger Federer is dreaming of a return to world number one, but knows the challenges he faces to get back to the summit.

The Swiss maestro has recaptured some of his best form to start 2017, holding a 19-1 win-loss record that includes the Australian Open title and successes at Indian Wells and Miami.

Federer, 35, has moved into fourth in the rankings after a dream return from a knee injury, but remains a long way behind Andy Murray.

The 18-time grand-slam champion is also skipping most of the clay-court season, making his task of reaching the top spot even more difficult, but Federer would nonetheless love to achieve it.

"Dreaming yes, but in reality it's a long way," Federer said after beating Murray in a charity match on Monday.

Roger Federer officially withdraws from Madrid and Rome. As a result, Kyle Edmund in Madrid main draw and Dan Evans in Rome. — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) April 10, 2017

"It will be tough because I am not playing so much like I used to, so because of that I will have to play exceptionally well at the big tournaments.

"I know that is going to be difficult because at one point Murray or [Novak] Djokovic or [Rafael] Nadal or Stan [Wawrinka] or [Dominic] Thiem or [Kei] Nishikori is going to be in very good shape and hard to beat.

"That's maybe when I cannot win the big tournament and that's what's maybe going to mean missing to get to world number one.

"It's not really a goal for me right now, I am just happy I am healthy, it's been a fairytale beginning to the season and we'll see where it goes from here.

"I am happy to have a break right now."