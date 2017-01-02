Roger Federer Cruises To Victory On Long-Awaited Return

Roger Federer enjoyed a comfortable victory on his return from six months out, beating Dan Evans 6-3 6-4 at the Hopman Cup on Monday.

Former world number one Federer, the winner of 17 grand slam singles crowns, was troubled by injuries throughout 2016, with a knee problem keeping him on the sidelines following his Wimbledon semi-final loss to Milos Raonic in July.

However, ahead of his comeback, the Swiss spoke enthusiastically of his desire to play on for "another two to three years".

And Federer looked in good shape against world number 66 Evans, the 35-year-old's forehand typically potent as he eased to a straight-sets win in just over an hour.

In an on-court interview following his triumph, Federer was quoted by the Telegraph as saying: "It's special to be back.

"Did I think about retiring? I got hurt filling up a bath for my children. It was not the way I wanted to leave the game.

Roger Federer has marked his return from injury with an impressive victory.



"After Wimbledon ... I had to take some time out. I had a great time, [but] eventually you miss tennis and you can't be happier playing again and getting that kind of a welcome."

The Hopman Cup is a mixed team event in which players represent their countries. Federer was due to follow his singles match by teaming up with Belinda Bencic in a doubles contest against Evans and Heather Watson.