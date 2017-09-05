Roger Federer brushed past Philipp Kohlschreiber to set up a blockbuster US Open quarter-final against Juan Martin del Potro.

Federer improved to 12-0 head-to-head against the German thanks to a 6-4 6-2 7-5 fourth-round victory on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.

However, the Swiss third seed did take a medical timeout off court at the end of the second set.

The 19-time grand slam champion was seemingly troubled by his back again, but he showed few signs of injury during a 109-minute win.

Into a 12th quarter-final in New York, Federer produced a fine performance against Kohlschreiber, setting up a clash against Del Potro in a repeat of the 2009 decider and moving a step closer to a last-four meeting with Rafael Nadal.

Roger Federer 🇨🇭 beats Philipp Kohlschreiber 🇩🇪 in 3



And that medical timeout? "I just needed a bit of a rub on my back. Or my... bottom." — BBC Tennis (@bbctennis) September 5, 2017

It continued a friendly run into the last eight for Federer, who has now beaten three players against whom he holds perfect records – Mikhail Youzhny (now 17-0), Feliciano Lopez (13-0) and Kohlschreiber (12-0).

Kohlschreiber matched it with Federer early, only to give up a 40-0 lead and be broken in the seventh game when the Swiss star hit a forehand winner.

That allowed Federer to take control, two more breaks – and losing just four points on serve – seeing him through the second set.

Unusually, the 36-year-old took a medical timeout before the third set, but he broke in the 11th game thanks to a backhand winner on his way to a straightforward victory.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Federer [3] bt Kohlschreiber [33] 6-4 6-2 7-5

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Federer - 39/20

Kohlschreiber - 19/33

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Federer - 11/2

Kohlschreiber - 4/2

BREAK POINTS WON

Federer - 4/7

Kohlschreiber - 0/0

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Federer - 65

Kohlschreiber - 57

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Federer - 88/73

Kohlschreiber - 67/49

TOTAL POINTS

Federer - 101

Kohlschreiber - 70