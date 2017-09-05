On Demand
Tennis
Getty Images

Roger Federer Brushes Past Philipp Kohlschreiber

Federer improved to 12-0 head-to-head against the German thanks to a 6-4 6-2 7-5 fourth-round victory on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.

Roger Federer brushed past Philipp Kohlschreiber to set up a blockbuster US Open quarter-final against Juan Martin del Potro.

Federer improved to 12-0 head-to-head against the German thanks to a 6-4 6-2 7-5 fourth-round victory on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.

However, the Swiss third seed did take a medical timeout off court at the end of the second set.

The 19-time grand slam champion was seemingly troubled by his back again, but he showed few signs of injury during a 109-minute win.

Into a 12th quarter-final in New York, Federer produced a fine performance against Kohlschreiber, setting up a clash against Del Potro in a repeat of the 2009 decider and moving a step closer to a last-four meeting with Rafael Nadal.

It continued a friendly run into the last eight for Federer, who has now beaten three players against whom he holds perfect records – Mikhail Youzhny (now 17-0), Feliciano Lopez (13-0) and Kohlschreiber (12-0).

Kohlschreiber matched it with Federer early, only to give up a 40-0 lead and be broken in the seventh game when the Swiss star hit a forehand winner.

That allowed Federer to take control, two more breaks – and losing just four points on serve – seeing him through the second set.

Unusually, the 36-year-old took a medical timeout before the third set, but he broke in the 11th game thanks to a backhand winner on his way to a straightforward victory.

 

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN
Federer [3] bt Kohlschreiber [33] 6-4 6-2 7-5

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Federer - 39/20
Kohlschreiber - 19/33

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Federer - 11/2
Kohlschreiber - 4/2

BREAK POINTS WON
Federer - 4/7
Kohlschreiber - 0/0

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE
Federer - 65
Kohlschreiber - 57

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE
Federer - 88/73
Kohlschreiber - 67/49

TOTAL POINTS
Federer - 101
Kohlschreiber - 70

Previous Juan Martin Del Potro Recovers To Win Dominic Thie
Read
Juan Martin Del Potro Recovers To Win Dominic Thiem Thriller
Next Roger Federer Insists He's 'All Good' After Latest
Read
Roger Federer Insists He's 'All Good' After Latest Injury Scare

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker