Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka Cruise into Miami Open Third Round

Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka eased into the Miami Open third round with straight-sets wins on Saturday.

Federer, fresh from winning the title at Indian Wells, was too good for teenager Frances Tiafoe at the ATP 1000 event.

His fellow Swiss Wawrinka, the top seed in the absence of Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, was untroubled by Horacio Zeballos on a rain-affected day.

Juan Martin del Potro awaits for Federer, while it was a relatively good day for the seeds as Tomas Berdych, Nick Kyrgios and David Goffin also advanced.

FEDERER CONTINUES FORM

The Swiss great is enjoying an incredible start to 2017, and he improved his win-loss record to 14-1 with a 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 win over Tiafoe.

Tiafoe, 19, is highly rated, but the American struggled to get anything going against the Federer serve, winning just 11 return points.

Next up for two-time champion Federer is Del Potro, who beat Robin Haase 6-2 6-4.

EASY FOR STAN

Wawrinka needed just 65 minutes to complete a 6-3 6-4 victory against Zeballos.

The top seed broke once in each set for a comfortable win, his third in as many meetings with the Argentinian.

Stan is the man.@stanwawrinka made quick of work Zeballos to advance to the Round of 32. pic.twitter.com/hGYRNxnGVO — Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) March 25, 2017

SEEDS MOSTLY THROUGH

For the most part, the seeds were victorious.

Berdych, runner-up in 2010, was too good for wildcard Andrey Rublev 6-3 6-2, while Kyrgios brushed past Damir Dzumhur 6-4 6-3.

Goffin beat qualifier Darian King 7-5 6-1 and Alexander Zverev took just an hour to thrash Lu Yen-hsun 6-0 6-3.

WIth @JohnIsner (d. Bellucci) & Sam Querrey (d. Robredo) winning, there are 5 Americans in 3R @MiamiOpen for first time since 2011. — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) March 25, 2017

Other seeds to advance included John Isner, Sam Querrey, Ivo Karlovic, Roberto Bautista Agut and Gilles Muller.

But there were also upsets, including Croatian Borna Coric beating sixth seed Dominic Thiem 6-1 7-5 in a clash between two talented youngsters.

David Ferrer, the 2013 runner-up, and Paolo Lorenzi were also eliminated.