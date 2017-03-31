Roger Federer Admits He Was Lucky Against Tomas Berdych

Former world number one Roger Federer conceded he was very fortunate in his quarter-final win over Tomas Berdych at the Miami Open.

Swiss fourth seed Federer saved two match points as he prevailed 6-2 3-6 7-6 (8-6) on Thursday to reach the semis.

Berdych battled to force a decider and came from a break down in a third set to lead in the tie-break before 18-time grand-slam champion Federer rallied in Miami.

"I've had some tough losses here where I should have won, like against Tomas a few years ago and also against Nishikori, and they stay with you," Federer, who has won the ATP 1000 tournament twice, told ESPN.

Roger Federer has played 8 matches against Grand Slam finalists so far in 2017. He's won all 8.



Not bad for a 35-year-old 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7I47AH4BUx — BigSport (@BigSportGB) March 30, 2017

"I'm happy to come have through.

"I definitely got very lucky at the end, but I think I showed great heart.

"I fought and Tomas definitely started to step it up, but it was a great match at the end."

Awaiting Federer in the semi-finals is 12th seed Nick Kyrgios, who was due to face the Australian Open champion at Indian Wells last week before withdrawing due to food poisoning.