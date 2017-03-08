Richard Gasquet Rules Himself Out of Indian Wells and Miami Open
An appendicitis operation precludes the world number 19 from taking part in the upcoming ATP World Tour events in the USA.
OMNISPORT
There will be no Richard Gasquet at Indian Wells or the Miami Open after the Frenchman confirmed he required an operation on his appendix.
The world number 19 reached the semi-finals of Open 13 in Marseille last month before he was ousted by compatriot Lucas Pouille.
But Gasquet will be unable to build on that promising campaign after announcing on Wednesday that he would miss the upcoming ATP 1000 events in California and Florida.