Richard Gasquet Rules Himself Out of Indian Wells and Miami Open

There will be no Richard Gasquet at Indian Wells or the Miami Open after the Frenchman confirmed he required an operation on his appendix.

The world number 19 reached the semi-finals of Open 13 in Marseille last month before he was ousted by compatriot Lucas Pouille.

Due to an appendicitis operation i wont be able to play @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen . Hope to recover soon . Thanks for your support ! pic.twitter.com/4k3hpXEOF2 — Richard Gasquet (@richardgasquet1) March 8, 2017

But Gasquet will be unable to build on that promising campaign after announcing on Wednesday that he would miss the upcoming ATP 1000 events in California and Florida.